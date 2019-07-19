Sheriff Deputy Killed in Shooting in US State of Arkansas - Police

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was killed by a gunman when he was conducting a domestic welfare check, Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said in a press conference.

"[Stone Country Sheriff's] Deputy [Mike] Stephen arrived at the scene [Thursday morning], as he approached the house at the address... he encountered a female who he began talking to," Sadler said on Thursday.

"In short order, gun fire erupted. Deputy Stephen was killed at the scene."

Sadler added that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, died in an exchange of gunfire. However, it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by another deputy.

The woman Stephens was talking to at the house was wounded with non-life threatening injuries, Sadler said.

Stephens, 56, was a 20 year veteran of law enforcement and a US Army Veteran.