UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheriff Deputy Killed In Shooting In US State Of Arkansas - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

Sheriff Deputy Killed in Shooting in US State of Arkansas - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was killed by a gunman when he was conducting a domestic welfare check, Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said in a press conference.

"[Stone Country Sheriff's] Deputy [Mike] Stephen arrived at the scene [Thursday morning], as he approached the house at the address... he encountered a female who he began talking to," Sadler said on Thursday.

"In short order, gun fire erupted. Deputy Stephen was killed at the scene."

Sadler added that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, died in an exchange of gunfire. However, it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by another deputy.

The woman Stephens was talking to at the house was wounded with non-life threatening injuries, Sadler said.

Stephens, 56, was a 20 year veteran of law enforcement and a US Army Veteran.

Related Topics

Fire Army Police Exchange Died Women

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

3 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

4 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

4 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.