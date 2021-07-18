UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheriff Refuses To Enforce New Los Angeles Indoor Mask Mandate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:15 AM

Sheriff refuses to enforce new Los Angeles indoor mask mandate

Los Angeles police will not enforce a new mandatory indoor mask mandate set to go into effect at midnight, the county sheriff said in a statement released Saturday, as Covid infections and hospitalizations continued to rise

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Los Angeles police will not enforce a new mandatory indoor mask mandate set to go into effect at midnight, the county sheriff said in a statement released Saturday, as Covid infections and hospitalizations continued to rise.

"Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted Covid-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement.

"The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance," it said.

Health authorities said Thursday that wearing a face mask in indoor public establishments will again be mandatory in Los Angeles starting this weekend due to a steady increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Los Angeles is the first large US metropolis to reimpose the use of face masks -- regardless of vaccination status -- in shops, grocery stores, restaurants and workplaces to help contain the pandemic.

Los Angeles is "not where we need to be" in terms of numbers of vaccinated people, said county health officer Muntu Davis.

On Friday the county reported 1,902 new cases of infection -- the highest number since early March and the eighth straight day of new cases topping 1,000.

US health officials announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated Americans could -- with some exceptions -- say goodbye to their masks both outdoors and indoors.

That guidance, the CDC made clear, did not overrule state and local laws or regulations.

However, after peaking in April, the US immunization campaign has slowed significantly, even though plenty of vaccines are available.

The increase in Covid-19 cases, mainly due to the spread of the Delta variant, has some officials worried.

The vast majority of people testing positive for Covid-19, some of whom must be hospitalized, have not been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Police Los Angeles Villanueva Angeles March April

Recent Stories

Three migrants die in fire in France's Marseille

2 minutes ago

FO, security authorities in close contact with Afg ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces two-week treatment results for COVID ..

32 minutes ago

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest ..

9 minutes ago

Western wildfires in US, Canada stretch firefighte ..

9 minutes ago

Prime Minister laid foundation of revolution by fa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.