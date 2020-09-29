MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Multiple people have died after a shootout broke out in the US city of Salem, Oregon as law enforcement officers responded to a potential hostage situation, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

"On September 28th, 2020, at approximately 12:30 pm [19:30 GMT], deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of Juneva Place SE, Salem, to the report of a possible hostage situation ... As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect. No deputies were injured," a press release read.

Law enforcement officials noted that there is not believed to be any further threat to the public at this time.