UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheriff's Office In US State Of Oregon Says Multiple Fatalities After Shootout In Salem

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Sheriff's Office in US State of Oregon Says Multiple Fatalities After Shootout in Salem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Multiple people have died after a shootout broke out in the US city of Salem, Oregon as law enforcement officers responded to a potential hostage situation, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

"On September 28th, 2020, at approximately 12:30 pm [19:30 GMT], deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of Juneva Place SE, Salem, to the report of a possible hostage situation ... As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect. No deputies were injured," a press release read.

Law enforcement officials noted that there is not believed to be any further threat to the public at this time.

Related Topics

Injured Died Salem Marion September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

9 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.