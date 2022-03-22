UrduPoint.com

Sherman Agrees With UK, German Counterparts To Continue Isolating Russia - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Sherman Agrees With UK, German Counterparts to Continue Isolating Russia - US State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman conducted talks with her UK, French, German and Italian counterparts and they agreed to continue working to isolate Russia, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman conducted talks with her UK, French, German and Italian counterparts and they agreed to continue working to isolate Russia, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

Joining Sherman in the meeting were French Foreign Secretary-General Francois Delattre, German Foreign Ministry Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Ettore Sequi and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly.

"They... discussed additional economic measures to hold the Russian Federation and Belarus accountable. All participants agreed to continue to work to isolate the Russian Federation on the international stage given its flagrant violation of international law and principles," Price said.

Sherman condemned what she called were "brutal tactics" employed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that "continue to kill civilians in this unjustified and unprovoked war of choice," Price said.

Moreover, the participants I the talks discussed the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Price added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine responding to requests for help by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused the� Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

>