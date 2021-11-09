Sherman Discusses Aid for Venezuelan Migrants During Meeting in Uruguay - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed ways to assist Venezuelan migrants during a meeting with civil society and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Uruguay, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the meeting.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with representatives of the International Organization for Migration and Uruguayan civil society to discuss assistance to Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Montevideo, Uruguay," Price said on Monday.

Sherman also thanked leaders of the Uruguayan government and civil society for their work to assist Venezuelan migrants, Price said. She also highlighted how US funding of IOM supports its work in Uruguay, Price added.

Sherman is traveling around Uruguay and Peru this week to discuss a range of issues with senior government officials, including human rights, migration and the climate. She is expected to meet with representatives of the indigenous community during her trip as well, according to the State Department.