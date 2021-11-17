UrduPoint.com

Sherman Discusses Burma, Region With South Korean Vice Foreign Minister - State Dept.

Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun in Washington and discussed North Korea and Myanmar, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation.

"The Deputy Secretary welcomed the ROK's (South Korea's) regional and global leadership and stressed the US commitment to working with allies and partners to defend the rules-based international order, as well as unwavering US support for all those working toward the peaceful restoration of Burma's (Myanmar's) path to democracy. The two also discussed the DPRK (North Korea) and our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the State Department said.

In October, President Joe Biden called on the Myanmar military to end the use of violence against protesters and dissidents, to release those it has detained and restore the country's path to democracy.

Biden also talked about North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual meeting on Monday, according to Xinhua news.

Sherman and Choi emphasized that the US-Japan-South Korea alliance is essential to tackling global challenges, including COVID-19, climate change and supply chain issues, the State Department said.

