Sherman Discusses Ukraine-Russia Situation With NATO, OSCE Officials - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed by telephone with top NATO and OSCE officials the situation between Russia and Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

Sherman spoke with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino and OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office representative Pawel Jablonski, according to the readout on Thursday.

Price explained that the participants discussed the US and NATO written responses to Russia's security proposals as well as the continued OSCE and EU engagement and the ongoing commitment to diplomacy.

"They agreed on the importance of continued close coordination and unity in the face of Russia's unprovoked military buildup on Ukraine's borders," Price said.

The discussion took place after the United States and NATO delivered written response to Russia regarding the latter's security proposals. US officials said the discussions are a real opportunity to advance Euro-Atlantic security.