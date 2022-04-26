Sherman, EU Council President Cabinet Head Discuss Support for Ukraine - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the head of Cabinet of EU Council President Frederic Bernard have spoken about military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine during the meeting in Washington, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman welcomed the European Union's strong financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine and the unprecedented US-EU and transatlantic unity in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Price said.

Sherman also reaffirmed the United States' continued strong support for Ukraine's aspirations to become an EU member, Price added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.