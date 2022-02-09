UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Sherman, European Counterparts Review Latest Ukraine Developments - US State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with key European counterparts to review the status of the ongoing security talks with Russia over the Ukraine situation and military support for NATO countries on the Eastern flank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Political Director Pasquale Ferrara, and UK Minister of State for middle East, North Africa, and North America James Cleverly," Price said in a press release. "Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the United States' readiness, together with Allies and partners, to impose swift, severe costs on Russia in response to any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

"

Sherman and her European counterparts discussed the status of ongoing security talks with Russia, the release said.

The officials also coordinated on military support for NATO allies on the Eastern flank, the release added.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of a troop build-up on the Ukraine border and of plans to invade that country. Russia has said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory. Russia has warned that NATO's activities and plans to further move eastward pose a threat to its national security.

More Stories From World

