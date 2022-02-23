UrduPoint.com

Sherman, European Top Diplomats Discuss Coordination On Next Steps On Russia - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Sherman, European Top Diplomats Discuss Coordination on Next Steps on Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed by telephone with European counterparts the issue of coordinating the next steps on Russia with respect to the Ukraine crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Wednesday.

Participants in the call included French Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Francois Delattre, German Foreign Ministry State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian foreign Ministry Secretary-General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly.

"They expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a strong commitment to Transatlantic unity," Price said. "The Deputy Secretary and her counterparts underscored that Russia's flagrant disregard for international law demands a severe response from the international community and agreed to coordinate closely on next steps, including massive additional economic sanctions, should Russia continue to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.

"

Price added that the participants in the call also emphasized their commitment to using diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence Price Sherman United Kingdom From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

2 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

4 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

4 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

4 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>