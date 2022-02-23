Sherman, European Top Diplomats Discuss Coordination on Next Steps on Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed by telephone with European counterparts the issue of coordinating the next steps on Russia with respect to the Ukraine crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Wednesday.

Participants in the call included French Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Francois Delattre, German Foreign Ministry State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian foreign Ministry Secretary-General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly.

"They expressed unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a strong commitment to Transatlantic unity," Price said. "The Deputy Secretary and her counterparts underscored that Russia's flagrant disregard for international law demands a severe response from the international community and agreed to coordinate closely on next steps, including massive additional economic sanctions, should Russia continue to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.

"

Price added that the participants in the call also emphasized their commitment to using diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.