(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and with the permanent representatives of the alliance and expressed the United States' concern over China's support for Russia in current conflict with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Sherman...

noted US concerns about the PRC's (People's Republic of China) support for Russia's aggression, including through its amplification of Russian disinformation about NATO and Russia's war in Ukraine," Price said.

Sherman also called for continuing the strong Transatlantic coordination to defend the so-called "rules-based international order," Price also said.

The representatives emphasized the need for strong coordination between the NATO members in order to ensure robust deterrence and defense, Price added.