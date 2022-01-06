UrduPoint.com

Sherman, Geoana Discuss Upcoming Russia Meeting, Readiness For Dialogue - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 08:51 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday discussed the upcoming NATO Russia Council meeting and reaffirmed their readiness for meaningful dialogue, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the phone call

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana to discuss their shared concern about Russia's military build-up on the borders of Ukraine. They discussed the January 12 NATO-Russia Council meeting," Price said.

He added that the alliance is ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia while standing united to deter further aggression.

