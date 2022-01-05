Sherman, Georgia Foreign Minister Discuss Sovereignty, Independence - US State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on Wednesday with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to express the United States' support for Georgia's independence and sovereignty, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke on Wednesday with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to express the United States' support for Georgia's independence and sovereignty, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Deputy Secretary reiterated our unwavering support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," Price said in a statement.

Sherman also expressed commitment to continue urging Russia to withdraw its forces to pre-war positions and comply with the 2008 ceasefire agreement, the statement said.

Both officials emphasized the need to uphold the right of sovereign nations to choose their own security arrangements, the statement added.

In 2008, South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia. The Georgian military undertook operations in order to reclaim the territories and bombed the South Ossetian capital of Tskhinvali, causing a massive civilian flight from the region.

Russia has backed South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where the majority of the population holds Russian citizenship.