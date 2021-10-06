UrduPoint.com

Sherman, Indian Foreign Secretary Discuss Cooperation In Indo-Pacific - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla discussed the growing bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said after the talks in New Delhi

"The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed the growing security, economic, and Indo-Pacific convergence between India and the United States, including around ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis and accelerating clean energy deployment, deepening trade and investment ties, and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity and emerging technologies," Price said in a statement.

Both parties also reviewed global security issues, including situations in Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as questions related to Russia, Iran and China, the statement said.

Sherman assured Shringla of the United States' commitment to India's national security, the statement added.

