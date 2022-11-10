UrduPoint.com

Sherman Meets With Mexican Officials To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - US State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with Mexican officials to discuss bilateral cooperation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro yesterday in Mexico City, Mexico,"Price said. "The Deputy Secretary commended bilateral efforts to strengthen North American prosperity and security through the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED)."

The two officials discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chains, incentivize private sector investment in advanced manufacturing and expand government support for technical education programs, Price said.

Sherman also met with Mexican Finance Secretary Rogelio Ramirez de la O yesterday and thanked him for hosting the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue on September 12, Price said.

"The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Finance discussed ways to create jobs, promote economic growth, incentivize private sector investment, and make supply chains more resilient," Price said.

Sherman highlighted the importance of investing in smart border infrastructure and encouraged enhanced regulatory cooperation to address inflation, Price added.

