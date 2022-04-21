Sherman on Possible EU Gas Sanctions: West Wants to Avoid High Prices That Will Aid Putin

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 07:25 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday regarding the possible EU sanctions on Russian oil that the collective West wants to avoid higher prices that would help Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday regarding the possible EU sanctions on Russian oil that the collective West wants to avoid higher prices that would help Russia.

"Whatever we do, whatever EU chooses to do on oil and gas, of course we don't want to drive the price up because that helps Vladimir Putin," she said.

