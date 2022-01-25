UrduPoint.com

Sherman, OSCE Chief Discuss Efforts To Peacefully Solve Ukraine Crisis - US State Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Sherman, OSCE Chief Discuss Efforts to Peacefully Solve Ukraine Crisis - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid discussed by telephone the situation concerning Ukraine, including efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Monday.

"They discussed ongoing efforts to urge Russia to pursue the path of diplomacy and de-escalation to end this crisis peacefully.  Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated strong US support for Poland's proposal, as OSCE Chair, for a revitalized security dialogue at the OSCE," Price said.

The spokesperson noted that the OSCE is an inclusive forum where all affected countries can discuss and address urgent and long-standing threats to European stability and security.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western countries' accusations of aggressive actions along its border with Ukraine and has made clear it does not plan to attack any country.

Moreover, Moscow has pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia's borders and has said unequivocally the alllience's plans to further expand east constitute a threat to Russia's national security and will not stand. Moscow has also said that it that it reserves the right to move troops within Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Price Sherman Poland Border All

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

9 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

9 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

9 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

9 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.