Sherman, OSCE Chief Discuss Efforts to Peacefully Solve Ukraine Crisis - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid discussed by telephone the situation concerning Ukraine, including efforts to peacefully resolve the crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Monday.

"They discussed ongoing efforts to urge Russia to pursue the path of diplomacy and de-escalation to end this crisis peacefully. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated strong US support for Poland's proposal, as OSCE Chair, for a revitalized security dialogue at the OSCE," Price said.

The spokesperson noted that the OSCE is an inclusive forum where all affected countries can discuss and address urgent and long-standing threats to European stability and security.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western countries' accusations of aggressive actions along its border with Ukraine and has made clear it does not plan to attack any country.

Moreover, Moscow has pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia's borders and has said unequivocally the alllience's plans to further expand east constitute a threat to Russia's national security and will not stand. Moscow has also said that it that it reserves the right to move troops within Russia's sovereign territory as it sees fit.