UrduPoint.com

Sherman, OSCE Chief Welcome Polish Proposal To Launch European Security Dialogue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Sherman, OSCE Chief Welcome Polish Proposal to Launch European Security Dialogue

US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid welcome Poland's proposal to launch a European security dialogue at the OSCE to discuss urgent issues confronting the continent, including Russia's "military build-up" on the Ukrainian border, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid welcome Poland's proposal to launch a European security dialogue at the OSCE to discuss urgent issues confronting the continent, including Russia's "military build-up" on the Ukrainian border, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss Russia's continued aggression towards Ukraine and using the OSCE as a platform to deescalate tensions," Price said.

The sides welcomed the proposal of Polish Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau to launch a revitalized European security dialogue at the OSCE.

"This dialogue will enable all 57 OSCE participating States to discuss urgent issues affecting European security, such as Russia's continued and unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

The Deputy Secretary and OSCE Secretary General agreed the OSCE is a critical venue to reduce insecurity and build trust in the region," Price concluded.

Sherman led an American delegation at this week's US-Russia and NATO-Russia talks in which the sides discussed tensions around Ukraine and the enlargement of NATO.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Price Sherman Poland Border All

Recent Stories

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resi ..

Rwanda public sector staff told get jabbed or resign

3 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Office ..

EU Calls Conviction of Alleged Syrian Intel Officer by German Court 'Landmark De ..

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After ..

Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After COVID-19 Vaccination

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

IRSA releases 3171 cuseces water

3 minutes ago
 US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training ..

US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Weapons, Training Amid Tensions With Russia - R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.