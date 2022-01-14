Sherman, OSCE Chief Welcome Polish Proposal to Launch European Security Dialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid welcome Poland's proposal to launch a European security dialogue at the OSCE to discuss urgent issues confronting the continent, including Russia's "military build-up" on the Ukrainian border, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman spoke today with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to discuss Russia's continued aggression towards Ukraine and using the OSCE as a platform to deescalate tensions," Price said.

The sides welcomed the proposal of Polish Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau to launch a revitalized European security dialogue at the OSCE.

"This dialogue will enable all 57 OSCE participating States to discuss urgent issues affecting European security, such as Russia's continued and unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

The Deputy Secretary and OSCE Secretary General agreed the OSCE is a critical venue to reduce insecurity and build trust in the region," Price concluded.

Sherman led an American delegation at this week's US-Russia and NATO-Russia talks in which the sides discussed tensions around Ukraine and the enlargement of NATO.

Tensions around Ukraine intensified over the past several weeks after an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.