Sherman Reaffirms US Commitment To Principles Of Sovereignty During Talks With Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, discussing the upcoming strategic stability dialogue, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price informs.

The talks were held on Sunday evening in Geneva. Earlier, Ryabkov said commenting on the meeting that the conversation was difficult, but businesslike.

"The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the bilateral topics both sides would address during the extraordinary meeting of the Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD) January 10. The Deputy Secretary stressed the United States' commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances," Price said in a Sunday statement.

According to the spokesperson, Sherman said that certain subjects relating to strategic stability will be discussed only at the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on January 12 and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on January 13.

"The Deputy Secretary affirmed that the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy. The United States will discuss certain bilateral issues with Russia at the SSD, but will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners," Price said.

