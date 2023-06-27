Sherman Reiterates Importance of Open Communication in Call With Chinese Ambassador to US

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a call with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng to underscore the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between Washington and Beijing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a call with Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng to underscore the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between Washington and Beijing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"Following Secretary (Antony) Blinken's June 18-19 trip to Beijing, Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated in today's call the importance of maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues," Miller said in a statement.

Sherman and Xie also discussed key priorities in the US-China relationship, as well as a range of global and regional issues, the statement said.

Sherman noted that the US would continue to use diplomacy to raise both areas of concern and areas of potential cooperation where interests align, the statement said.