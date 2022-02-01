UrduPoint.com

Sherman, Romania's Top Diplomat Agree To Cooperate On Security In Black Sea - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Sherman, Romania's Top Diplomat Agree to Cooperate on Security in Black Sea - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu during a phone call agreed the two countries will collaborate on Black Sea security issues, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today," the readout said on Monday. "The Deputy Secretary praised Romania as a stalwart NATO Ally and both agreed to collaborate on Black Sea security issues and stand unified against Russian aggression."

The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated both countries' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the readout said.

Sherman and Foreign Minister Aurescu reaffirmed the importance of the US-Romania Strategic Partnership in addressing common threats and challenges, Price added.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of aggression. Moscow says that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone, dismissing the West's allegations to the contrary as a pretext for NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Price Sherman Romania

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

3 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

3 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>