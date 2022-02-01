WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu during a phone call agreed the two countries will collaborate on Black Sea security issues, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu today," the readout said on Monday. "The Deputy Secretary praised Romania as a stalwart NATO Ally and both agreed to collaborate on Black Sea security issues and stand unified against Russian aggression."

The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated both countries' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the readout said.

Sherman and Foreign Minister Aurescu reaffirmed the importance of the US-Romania Strategic Partnership in addressing common threats and challenges, Price added.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations of aggression. Moscow says that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone, dismissing the West's allegations to the contrary as a pretext for NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.