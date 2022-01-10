Sherman Says Bilateral Meeting With Russia in Geneva Was Discussion, Not Negotiation

The meeting between US and Russian officials in Geneva was a discussion and not a negotiation, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The meeting between US and Russian officials in Geneva was a discussion and not a negotiation, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"Today was a discussion - a better understanding of each other and each other's priorities and concerns. It was not what you would call a negotiation.

We're not to a point where we're ready to set down text and begin to go back and forth," Sherman said during a press briefing.

Russia will hear a consistent message from United States, its partners and allies, namely, that it is on Moscow to de-escalate tensions so that there can be a real chance at finding diplomatic solutions, Sherman also said.

The United States believes genuine progress is possible with Russia if the situation de-escalates, Sherman added.