Sherman Says Hopes Putin Will Understand, Agree Diplomacy Right Path to Take

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that she hopes Russian representatives at the NATO-Russia Council meeting will brief President Vladimir Putin and he will agree that diplomacy is the right path to take.

Sherman's comment came after the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on the security guarantees in Europe proposed by Moscow for the alliance not to expand further eastward, among other issues.

"Russia has a choice to make, I hope that both Deputy Foreign Minister (Alexander) Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defense (Alexander) Fomin will brief Putin and he will understand and will agree that diplomacy is the right path," Sherman said.