Sherman Says US in Intensive Discussions With Allies About Export Controls

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Washington is in intensive discussions with allies and partners about export controls, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"We are in intensive discussions with partners and allies about export control and working through the best way to move forward and are finding a lot of understanding, agreement and interest in pursuing them," Sherman said.