Sherman Says Useful Russia Came to Talks, But Put Forward Proposals NATO Cannot Agree to

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that Russia's presence at this week's security meetings to address concerns in Eastern Europe has been useful but the United States and NATO allies cannot agree to some of Moscow's proposals including those concerning NATO's expansion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday that Russia's presence at this week's security meetings to address concerns in Eastern Europe has been useful but the United States and NATO allies cannot agree to some of Moscow's proposals including those concerning NATO's expansion.

"We have put forward an ability to dialogue and to negotiate to solve problems, so far Russia's put forth, they have come to these meetings, that's useful, but they have also put ... things that they know we cannot agree to; we will not allow a country to have a veto about who joins NATO," Sherman told MSNBC in an interview.