Sherman Says Will Travel to Brussels Tuesday to Meet With NATO Chief, Others About Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday that she will be visit Brussels the following day to meet with European Union officials, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of holding additional talks with Russia.

"Tomorrow morning, very early, I will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and brief the North Atlantic Council. I will also meet again with EEAS Secretary General Sannino and I will brief the EU's Political and Security Committee. All of these meetings will take place before the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday where I will lead the delegation," Sherman said.