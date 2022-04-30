WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to discuss Minsk's support for Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the State Department said on Friday.

"They discussed the Lukashenka regime's continued support of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine and U.S.

efforts to hold the regime accountable for its complicity, as well as for its sustained crackdown on human rights and democratic freedoms," spokesman Ned price stated.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the two for part of the meeting, Price noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries have responded with comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and lethal aid for Kiev