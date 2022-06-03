Sherman to Visit South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos on June 5-14 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit South Korea, the Philippines, Laos, and Vietnam on June 5-14 to follow up on recent summits between the United States and Asian allies and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the State Department said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos from June 5 to 14. The Deputy Secretary's travel to the region reflects the United States' continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific and follows last month's U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit, President Biden's visit to the ROK and Japan, the Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," the press release read.