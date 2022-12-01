UrduPoint.com

Sherman To Visit UK, France, Germany To Discuss Support For Ukraine - US State Dept.

Sherman to Visit UK, France, Germany to Discuss Support for Ukraine - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit six European countries next week to discuss support for Ukraine and their response to Russia, a US State Department said.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel December 5-11 to the United Kingdom, Italy, Vatican City, France, Germany, and the Czech Republic to further strengthen our bilateral relationships, deepen our unified support for Ukraine, coordinate on our response to the Russian Federation's unprovoked war, and discuss our strategies in the Indo-Pacific," the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

In London, Sherman will meet with National Security Adviser Tim Barrow; Joint Intelligence Committee Chair Simon Gass; Minister for the Americas David Rutley; and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Permanent Under Secretary Philip Barton, the release said.

Sherman will then travel to Rome where she will meet with senior Italian officials, including Diplomatic Adviser Francesco Talo and Secretary General Ettore Sequi to discuss mutual priorities, building on President Biden's recent bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the release said.

"The Deputy Secretary will also meet with UN Food and Agriculture Organization Director General Qu Dongyu to discuss the ongoing global food security crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the release said.

In Paris, Sherman will meet with Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, Secretary-General Anne-Marie Descôtes, Director General for International Relations and Strategy Alice Rufo, and other senior French officials, to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and to build on the December 1 State Visit by President Macron," the release said.

Sherman will then head to Berlin for meetings with National Security Adviser Jens Ploetner and Secretary-General Andreas Michaelis.

"She will also deliver remarks at Fredrich-Ebert-Stiftung on US-German cooperation in advancing our foreign policy goals in the Indo-Pacific and hold a roundtable with business leaders," the release added.

Sherman will conclude her European trip in Prague where she will meet with Foreign Minister Lipavsky among other senior Czech officials, according to the release.

