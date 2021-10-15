Sherman Urges Russia to Ensure European Energy Security in Meeting With Overchuk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk called on Russia to do more to ensure European energy security, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman called on Russia to do more to ensure European energy security," the State Department said in a press release.

The State Department said the meeting between Overchuk and Sherman focused on the United States' commitment to a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.