Shia Supporters Protest Against US Meddling In Iraq - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 04:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Hundreds of Shia supporters have taken to the streets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad where an anti-American protest was held on Friday, Shafaq news reports.

The protesters gathered at the entrance to the Green Zone, where government buildings and the US embassy are located.

Supporters of Shia groups voiced protest against US meddling in Iraq's internal affairs, as well as Washington's threats to eliminate the leaders of the formations, Shafaq News said.

Security measures were boosted at the US embassy in Baghdad amid the Friday demonstrations, which saw hundreds of participants. Shafaq News said that over 3,000 Iraqi security forces were deployed near the US diplomatic mission.

