Open Menu

Shiffrin Takes Slalom For 89th World Cup Win Of Career

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Shiffrin takes slalom for 89th World Cup win of career

Levi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) US star Mikaela Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom at Levi on Sunday to chalk up her 89th career victory, despite skiing with a knee injury she suffered in training.

Shiffrin profited from Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova's mistake on the second run in Levi, where temperatures were minus 13 Celsius (eight degrees Fahrenheit).

The Slovak, who won the first race at the same venue on Saturday and held a clear lead after Sunday's opening run, straddled a gate, forcing her out of the race.

Shiffrin, who already holds the record for the most World Cup wins, was 0.18sec ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia with Germany's Lena Duerr third, 0.30sec behind Shiffrin.

She was racing this weekend after suffering a bruised knee in a training crash last week, but said it had not affected her.

"I didn't feel pain when I was skiing, it's just that I didn't train in the last 11 days," she told reporters.

"The timing is just a little hard, especially in slalom it's so important to have these (training) days in the gates. When you're skiing there's adrenaline and you don't think about it so much."

Shiffrin said Vlhova had produced a "masterclass of slalom skiing" in the far north of Finland.

"I was sort of settled on second place," Shiffrin admitted. "It feels like she should have won and I think everybody knows that. But I did earn a podium so I was actually pretty satisfied with second place. I'll take the luck this time."

Duerr was happy to reach the podium for the second day running after the 32-year-old took second place on Saturday.

"Petra and Mikaela are collecting (all the wins), but maybe next year we will have a chance," Duerr said.

Related Topics

World Germany Same Lead Finland Croatia Sunday Olympics All From Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

10 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

24 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

24 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

24 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

1 day ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

1 day ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

1 day ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago

More Stories From World