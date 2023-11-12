Shiffrin takes slalom for 89th World Cup win of career

(@FahadShabbir)

Levi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) US star Mikaela Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom at Levi on Sunday to chalk up her 89th career victory, despite skiing with a knee injury she suffered in training.

Shiffrin profited from Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova's mistake on the second run in Levi, where temperatures were minus 13 Celsius (eight degrees Fahrenheit).

The Slovak, who won the first race at the same venue on Saturday and held a clear lead after Sunday's opening run, straddled a gate, forcing her out of the race.

Shiffrin, who already holds the record for the most World Cup wins, was 0.18sec ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia with Germany's Lena Duerr third, 0.30sec behind Shiffrin.

She was racing this weekend after suffering a bruised knee in a training crash last week, but said it had not affected her.

"I didn't feel pain when I was skiing, it's just that I didn't train in the last 11 days," she told reporters.

"The timing is just a little hard, especially in slalom it's so important to have these (training) days in the gates. When you're skiing there's adrenaline and you don't think about it so much."

Shiffrin said Vlhova had produced a "masterclass of slalom skiing" in the far north of Finland.

"I was sort of settled on second place," Shiffrin admitted. "It feels like she should have won and I think everybody knows that. But I did earn a podium so I was actually pretty satisfied with second place. I'll take the luck this time."

Duerr was happy to reach the podium for the second day running after the 32-year-old took second place on Saturday.

"Petra and Mikaela are collecting (all the wins), but maybe next year we will have a chance," Duerr said.