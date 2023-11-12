Shiffrin takes slalom for 89th World Cup win of career

Levi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Mikaela Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom at Levi on Sunday to chalk up her 89th career victory, despite skiing with a knee injury she suffered in training.

Shiffrin took advantage of a mistake on the second run by Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova, who won the first race in Levi on Saturday and was ahead after Sunday's opening run.

The American, who already holds the record for the most World Cup wins, finished 0.18sec ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia with Germany's Lena Duerr third, 0.30sec behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin suffered a bruised knee in a training crash last week but had insisted it had not hampered her when she finished fourth in Saturday's race.