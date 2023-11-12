Open Menu

Shiffrin Takes Slalom For 89th World Cup Win Of Career

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Shiffrin takes slalom for 89th World Cup win of career

Levi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Mikaela Shiffrin won the World Cup slalom at Levi on Sunday to chalk up her 89th career victory, despite skiing with a knee injury she suffered in training.

Shiffrin took advantage of a mistake on the second run by Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova, who won the first race in Levi on Saturday and was ahead after Sunday's opening run.

The American, who already holds the record for the most World Cup wins, finished 0.18sec ahead of Leona Popovic of Croatia with Germany's Lena Duerr third, 0.30sec behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin suffered a bruised knee in a training crash last week but had insisted it had not hampered her when she finished fourth in Saturday's race.

Related Topics

World Germany Croatia Sunday Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

10 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

15 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

24 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

24 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

24 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

1 day ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

1 day ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

1 day ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago

More Stories From World