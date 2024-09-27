Shigeru Ishiba: Abe-critic Wins Japan Top Job At Last
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Shigeru Ishiba, who will be Japan's next prime minister after winning his party's leadership vote on Friday, is a seasoned lawmaker known for his in-depth security policy knowledge.
A former defence minister, Ishiba's push to boost the military and call for the creation of an Asian NATO could rile Beijing, but he is careful with his words concerning China.
He argues that Japan's military should be able to take a stronger response when territorial airspace or waters are breached. Currently a warning shot is the only option, and China is "well aware" of that, he has said.
Although he is relatively popular with the public, Ishiba has had four failed bids to lead his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), including a 2012 try against his arch-rival Shinzo Abe before prevailing this time against a nationalist.
For a long time Ishiba alienated party heavyweights with his "outspoken criticism of LDP policies under Abe", said Yu Uchiyama, a politics professor at the University of Tokyo.
But recently he has been "vocal about the need for the LDP to turn over a new leaf when it comes to the funding scandal and other issues", which may have worked in his favour.
He has also proposed creating a government agency in charge of disaster prevention in the earthquake-prone country that is also frequently hit by typhoons and heavy rains.
"My life's work is security, disaster prevention, and the revitalisation of rural regions," Ishiba said in a recent interview with the Mainichi Shimbun daily, pledging to focus on these issues as prime minister.
