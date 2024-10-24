Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's New PM On Shaky Ground
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba likes crafting model ships but his short tenure could come unstuck if the gamble of calling snap elections goes as badly on Sunday as some polls suggest
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba likes crafting model ships but his short tenure could come unstuck if the gamble of calling snap elections goes as badly on Sunday as some polls suggest.
The self-confessed defence "geek" is a fan of trains, 1970s pop idols and making military models, including once of a Soviet aircraft carrier for a visiting Russian defence minister.
Last month the 67-year-old saw off eight other candidates to become head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for seven decades.
He took office on October 1, replacing Fumio Kishida, who suffered from discontent over rising prices, a slush fund scandal and LDP ties to a Christian movement in the wake of the 2022 assassination of ex-premier Shinzo Abe.
Although relatively popular with the public -- at least before becoming PM -- Ishiba had four previous failed bids to lead the party including in 2012 against his arch-rival Abe.
Ishiba long alienated party heavyweights with his "outspoken criticism of LDP policies under Abe", said Yu Uchiyama, a politics professor at the University of Tokyo.
But he became "vocal about the need for the LDP to turn over a new leaf," which may have worked in his favour, Uchiyama told AFP.
- 'New Japan' -
Despite hiccups, including over a doctored photo of the cabinet, Ishiba got off to a good start and called snap elections after barely a week in office.
"This is an attempt to create a new Japan that will drastically change the nature of Japanese society. In order to boldly carry out this major change, we need the confidence of the people," he declared.
He pledged to revitalise depressed rural regions and to address the "quiet emergency" of Japan's falling population with measures to support families like flexible working hours.
This decade, he said he wants to hike the average national minimum wage by nearly 43 percent to 1,500 yen ($9.80) per hour, although experts worry this will hurt small firms.
In a reference to China, Ishiba said that "today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia", with the regional environment "the most severe since the end of World War II".
He has also backed the creation of a regional military alliance along the lines of NATO to counter China, although he has since cautioned it would "not happen overnight".
But Ishiba's support before becoming premier for the Bank of Japan's exit from its ultra-loose policies sent the yen surging and stocks tumbling after he won the LDP leadership.
He steadied markets by stating the time was not right for more interest rate hikes.
Recent Stories
SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues
US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
More Stories From World
-
Turkey buries attack victims after striking PKK15 minutes ago
-
World more prepared than ever for tsunamis: ocean experts15 minutes ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to combat quacks15 minutes ago
-
More than a million Indians flee as cyclone approaches25 minutes ago
-
Russia approves near 30 percent rise in defence spending25 minutes ago
-
Russia moves to ratify N. Korea defence treaty, Seoul issues warning25 minutes ago
-
Sundar 'will never forget' seven-wicket haul as New Zealand 259 all out25 minutes ago
-
Blinken expects Gaza truce negotiators to meet 'in coming days'35 minutes ago
-
China-Pakistan-Portugal workshop highlights joint research on traditional medicine35 minutes ago
-
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize35 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says clashing with Israeli troops in Lebanon border village1 hour ago
-
Lebanon state media says 2 killed in Israeli strike on car on highway1 hour ago