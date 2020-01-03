UrduPoint.com
Shiite Cleric, PMF Urge Followers To Be Ready For Response After US Airstrikes In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 02:23 PM

Shiite Cleric, PMF Urge Followers to Be Ready for Response After US Airstrikes in Iraq

Influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on supporters to be ready to "defend Iraq", while Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also has urged followers to prepare for a response to Washington following US airstrikes near Baghdad

CAIRO/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on supporters to be ready to "defend Iraq", while Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) also has urged followers to prepare for a response to Washington following US airstrikes near Baghdad.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and PMF Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with ten other people, were killed in the attack.

"As the person responsible for Iraqi national resistance, I order command to all fighters, including the Mahdi Army [armed group loyal to al-Sadr] ... to be fully ready to defend Iraq," al-Sadr said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Moreover, Popular Mobilization Forces also called on their supporters to also be prepared for a response following the US attacks in Baghdad.

