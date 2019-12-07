UrduPoint.com
Shiite Cleric's House In Iraqi City Of Najaf Attacked By Drone Amid Protests - Politician

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Shiite Cleric's House in Iraqi City of Najaf Attacked by Drone Amid Protests - Politician

The house of influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the country's southern city of Najaf was attacked by a drone, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, a figure close to al-Sadr, said on Saturday

BAGHDAD/CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The house of influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the country's southern city of Najaf was attacked by a drone, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, a figure close to al-Sadr, said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a source at the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights told Sputnik that 12 people were killed with dozens injured during a rally in the center of Baghdad on Friday after a group of unidentified armed men opened fire on demonstrators. As a result of the attack, Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, ordered to send the so-called Peace Brigades to the scene to ensure protesters' security.

"Najaf's al-Hanana district was targeted by a drone in response to orders issued by al-Sadr to protect protesters in Baghdad and Najaf," al-Iraqi said, adding that the cleric was not at home at the moment of the attack.

A source from Sadr's office told Sputnik that his movement called to hold mass demonstrations in Najaf in response to the drone attack.

On October 26, Iraqi parliamentary bloc Sairoon, led by al-Sadr, announced that it had gone into opposition amid ongoing anti-government protests in the country. In late November, al-Sadr together with other political parties called on the country's parliament to hold an emergency meeting and introduce a motion of no confidence in the government.

Nationwide protests in Iraq started in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll has grown to 400 people.

