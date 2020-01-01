Shiite Militia Asks Protesters to End US Embassy Siege in Baghdad

Iraq's Shiite-majority paramilitary group asked supporters on Wednesday to end the siege of the American embassy in Baghdad after a US strike on its forces claimed dozens of lives

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Iraq 's Shiite-majority paramilitary group asked supporters on Wednesday to end the siege of the American embassy in Baghdad after a US strike on its forces claimed dozens of lives.

The Pentagon said it attacked an Iran-backed unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces over the weekend for allegedly launching an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.

Dozens of Shiite protesters have surrounded the US embassy after the funeral of militia fighters.

"The Popular Mobilization Forces ask the supporters outside the American embassy to withdraw out of respect for the Iraqi government's request," the militia said in a statement.

The Iraqi president and prime minister condemned the embassy siege, in which a part of the fence was set alight. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said no one was hurt and there were no plans to evacuate the staff. The Pentagon has dispatched marines to ensure diplomats' safety.