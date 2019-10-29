Shiite Political Leader Sadr Joins Protesters in Iraq - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Influential Shiite politician Muqtada Sadr, one of the leaders of the Sairoon parliamentary bloc, joined anti-governmental protests in the southern city of Najaf in Iraq, media reported on Tuesday.

On October 29, the INA news agency published several photos showing Sadr behind the wheel when he arrived in Sadrein Square in Najaf, with a caption reading "Muqtada al-Sadr arrived in Najaf's Sadrein Square."

On Monday, Sadr urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to call early elections. However, the minister wrote in a letter to Sadr that snap elections could lead to the resignation of the government that would be replaced by an interim one. He also warned on the inability in such a situation to enact the budget and adopt new laws and projects that allow the government to implement reform, provide jobs and encourage investment and business.

The Sairoon parliamentary bloc announced on October 26 that it went into opposition amid a new wave of anti-government protests in the country. During the first wave of protests in early October, Sadr already called for the resignation of the country's government and early elections, while simultaneously appealing to the bloc's members to boycott the parliament until the government responds to the demands of the demonstrators.

The Iraqi prime minister previously promised in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. At the same time, Mahdi said that the government's resignation would throw the country into chaos. The minister also added that he would examine possible amendments to the Constitution, including those that reduce the number of lawmakers.

During the protests on Friday and Saturday, police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who tried to break into the so-called green zone, where the government and foreign embassies are located. In the southern provinces of Al Muthanna, Wasit, Dhi Qar and Maysan the protesters set election committees, city administrations and party offices on fire. At least 74 people were reportedly killed during the resumed manifestations and over 3,600 people have been injured.

The Iraqi capital and southern regions have seen a wave of violent protests since Tuesday. Protesters demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms and the end to corruption.

The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests broke out.