Shin Emperor Bids To Make Up For Past Japanese Arc Heartbreak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Shin Emperor carries the hopes of a nation on Sunday as the Japanese runner bids to win the racing prize Japan desires most of all -- the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp racecourse.
Shin Emperor, as a brother to the 2020 Arc winner Sottsass, has the ingredients to fulfil the dream.
However, others too have appeared the ideal candidate only to flatter to deceive since their first attempt in 1969 with Speed Symboli.
Here AFP Sport picks out three occasions when their dream came close to being realised:
El Condor Pasa -- 1999
The title of a Peruvian song which was brought to global attention when it was covered by Simon and Garfunkel. The latter added "If I Could" to the title and at one point it looked like the equine version could indeed land the Arc.
He went off second favourite and when Masayoshi Ebina pushed him into a three-length lead at the top of the finishing straight Japanese spectators held their breath.
However, Mick Kinane managed to get favourite Montjeu off the rails and once he had a clear run he drew level with El Condor Pasa.
Ebina had not given up and got him back in front but once again Montjeu dug deep and had half a length to spare over his gallant opponent at the finish line.
If there was any consolation, it came when he was named Japanese racehorse of the 20th century.
Nakayama Festa -- 2010
Ebina returned on board the far less fancied Nakayama Festa and again went close to delivering for Japan.
"I felt like 'I am back let's do this again' when I saw the racecourse," he told fellow jockey Christophe Lemaire in a 2021 interview with World Horse Racing.
Ebina waited for his chance before delivering his challenge midway down the straight, drawing level with the leaders only to be joined by Epsom Derby winner Workforce.
"I thought we could really win but then I could see the nose of the horse inside us," Ebina said.
The duo "went head to head", Ebina recalled, and he could hear the Japanese spectators at Longchamp cheering him on.
However, Ryan Moore was to prevail on Workforce, by a head.
For Ebina there was little consolation at such a terrific display.
"It was such a shame," he said. "Second in horse racing means your name is never left in history."
Orfevre -- 2012
For Japan, Orfevre's defeat will be forever the Arc that got away.
The horse's owners Sunday Racing took the bold decision to opt for crack France-based Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon -- the first time a Japanese runner in the Arc had a European rider. On the back of winning the Prix Foy and with around 2,000 Japanese spectators at Longchamp, he started favourite.
Soumillon played all his cards right having been drawn unfavourably on the outside and waited at the back before producing a devastating burst of speed as they hit the finishing straight, passing 12 of his rivals.
However, damned with a quirky temperament Orfevre suddenly veered to the right and despite Soumillon's sterling efforts to straighten him he hit the rail.
The loss of direction and momentum allowed the modest Solemia to steal past him and win by just a neck.
Soumillon refused to accept he had been at fault for the defeat.
"Once I had the lead, no one could have imagined that we'd be beaten," he said.
"The overconfidence in him defeated us. He stopped because the ground was so heavy and as everyone knows he is too clever and cheeky sometimes.
"If he had stayed straight he would have won the Arc by three or four lengths. I am sorry but I have no regrets."
Orfevre and Soumillon returned again the following year, once again starting favourite and finishing runner-up -- but there was no hard luck story as Treve trounced him by five lengths.
