Shiny And Deadly, Unexploded Munitions A Threat To Gaza Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) War has left Gaza littered with unexploded bombs that will take years to clear, with children drawn to metal casings maimed or even killed when they try to pick them up, a demining expert said.
Nicholas Orr, a former UK military deminer, told AFP after a mission to the war-battered Palestinian territory that "we're losing two people a day to UXO (unexploded ordnance) at the moment."
According to Orr, most of the casualties are children out of school desperate for something to do, searching through the rubble of bombed-out buildings sometimes for lack of better playthings.
"They're bored, they're running around, they find something curious, they play with it, and that's the end," he said.
Among the victims was 15-year-old Ahmed Azzam, who lost his leg to an explosive left in the rubble as he returned to his home in the southern city of Rafah after months of displacement.
"We were inspecting the remains of our home and there was a suspicious object in the rubble," Azzam told AFP.
"I didn't know it was explosive, but suddenly it detonated," he said, causing "severe wounds to both my legs, which led to the amputation of one of them."
He was one of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returning home during a truce that brought short-lived calm to Gaza after more than 15 months of war, before Israel resumed its bombardment and military operations last month.
For Azzam and other children, the return was marred by the dangers of leftover explosives.
