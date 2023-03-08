Ship Allegedly Involved in Nord Streams Sabotage Was Searched in January - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Back in January, the German Federal prosecutor's office carried out a search on the ship, which was allegedly used in the preparation of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, German broadcaster N-tv reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported citing US intelligence that a certain pro-Ukrainian group, whose plans were not necessarily known in Kiev, was behind the shutdown of the main route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, the Nord Stream pipelines. German newspaper Zeit reported that traces of the attack on the pipelines led in the direction of Ukraine.