Ship Blocked In Italy's Naples Due To Suspected COVID-19 Among Crew Members - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Ship Blocked in Italy's Naples Due to Suspected COVID-19 Among Crew Members - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) A vessel that departed from the Italian city of Genoa was blocked in the port of Naples due to nine suspected cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among the ship's crew members, Italian media reported on Friday.

According to Italy's la Stampa newspaper, there are 125 crew members and other workers, who were repairing the ship, aboard.

The Neapolitan port's authorities banned them from disembarking after nine crew members showed symptoms of the disease during reparation work.

Medical staff is set to board the vessel to run the necessary tests, the newspaper added.

So far, the total number of COVID-19-affected people has reached 3,858 in Italy, with 148 of those having died.

On a global scale, to date, more than 98,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, with the death toll over 3,300. Meanwhile, about 55,000 patients have recovered.

