Ship Captain Sentenced To 20 Months Over Mauritius Oil Spill: Magistrate

Ship captain sentenced to 20 months over Mauritius oil spill: magistrate

Port Louis, Mauritius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The captain and first mate of a freighter that crashed into a coral reef off Mauritius, causing the Indian Ocean archipelago's worst environmental disaster, were sentenced on Monday to 20 months' jail.

"The court took into consideration the fact that both defendants pleaded guilty and apologised. The sentence handed down is 20 months in prison," said magistrate Ida Dookhy Rambarrun.

