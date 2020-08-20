Ship Carrying Flour From World Food Program Arrives in Beirut - Lebanese Army

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) A cargo vessel transporting flour for the UN World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday arrived in the port of Beirut, according to a statement by the Lebanese army, obtained by Sputnik.

"A ship with flour from the World Food Program has arrived in Beirut's port," the document reads.

The capital of Lebanon has also welcomed three flights transporting humanitarian and medical aid from Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

On August 4, a massive explosion took place in Beirut, killing over 200 people and decimating the city's infrastructure, including the country's largest granary. Despite the situation, Lebanon is not facing food shortages, according to the authorities.

The WFP has been operating in the country since 2012 and has become increasingly more important amid the country's plunge into an economic and social crisis.