UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ship Carrying Flour From World Food Program Arrives In Beirut - Lebanese Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Ship Carrying Flour From World Food Program Arrives in Beirut - Lebanese Army

A cargo vessel transporting flour for the UN World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday arrived in the port of Beirut, according to a statement by the Lebanese army, obtained by Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) A cargo vessel transporting flour for the UN World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday arrived in the port of Beirut, according to a statement by the Lebanese army, obtained by Sputnik.

"A ship with flour from the World Food Program has arrived in Beirut's port," the document reads.

The capital of Lebanon has also welcomed three flights transporting humanitarian and medical aid from Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

On August 4, a massive explosion took place in Beirut, killing over 200 people and decimating the city's infrastructure, including the country's largest granary. Despite the situation, Lebanon is not facing food shortages, according to the authorities.

The WFP has been operating in the country since 2012 and has become increasingly more important amid the country's plunge into an economic and social crisis.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Egypt Beirut Lebanon United Arab Emirates Morocco August From Flour

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

5 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

21 minutes ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

6 seconds ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

8 seconds ago

Watchdog Slams Azerbaijan for Arresting Opposition ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.