UrduPoint.com

Ship Catches Fire In Central Indonesia, All Passengers Rescued

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:28 PM

Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passengers rescued

A ship carrying at least 34 people caught fire in the waters off Sulawesi Tenggara province in the central part of Indonesia on Tuesday, an official said

JAKARTA, Aug. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:A ship carrying at least 34 people caught fire in the waters off Sulawesi Tenggara province in the central part of Indonesia on Tuesday, an official said.

The ship, KM Bukit Sumber Poleang, went down at 12:00 p.m. local time when it was sailing in the waters off Mapila village in Bombana district.

The ship departed from Sikeli village in Bombana district for Kasipute village also in the district, the National Search and Rescue Office's spokesman Yusuf Latief said.

The fire engulfed most of the body of the vessel, but fortunately all the people on board were rescued safely by sailor ships, the spokesman disclosed.

"All the people on board are safe. They jumped into the waters and were helped by local sailors and villagers," he told Xinhua by phone.

Related Topics

Fire Indonesia All From P

Recent Stories

7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educationa ..

7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educational institutions

32 seconds ago
 PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure ..

PESCO establishes crisis management cell to ensure power supply on 9th, 10th Muh ..

34 seconds ago
 400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

35 seconds ago
 Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - ..

Shots Fired Near Kabul Airport to Disperse Crowd - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of l ..

Punjab govt decides to amend the LG Act ahead of local bodies election

36 minutes ago
 Two robbers held after encounter

Two robbers held after encounter

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.