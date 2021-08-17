Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passengers rescued

A ship carrying at least 34 people caught fire in the waters off Sulawesi Tenggara province in the central part of Indonesia on Tuesday, an official said

JAKARTA, Aug. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:A ship carrying at least 34 people caught fire in the waters off Sulawesi Tenggara province in the central part of Indonesia on Tuesday, an official said.

The ship, KM Bukit Sumber Poleang, went down at 12:00 p.m. local time when it was sailing in the waters off Mapila village in Bombana district.

The ship departed from Sikeli village in Bombana district for Kasipute village also in the district, the National Search and Rescue Office's spokesman Yusuf Latief said.

The fire engulfed most of the body of the vessel, but fortunately all the people on board were rescued safely by sailor ships, the spokesman disclosed.

"All the people on board are safe. They jumped into the waters and were helped by local sailors and villagers," he told Xinhua by phone.