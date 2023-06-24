Ship Escorting Lost Submersible Titan Returns to Harbor in Canada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Canadian vessel Polar Prince, which carried the Titan submersible to a dive site near the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean, has returned to St. John's Harbor in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canadian media reported on Saturday.

CTV news reported that the Polar Prince docked Saturday morning near the Canadian Coast Guard building in St. John's, having traveled about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the site of the massive international search for Titan.

On Friday, the Transportation Safety board of Canada said authorities had launched an investigation into the destruction of the Titan submersible in Atlantic Ocean waters, and the US Coast Guard later added that it would join and lead the probe.

On Sunday, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was made up of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.