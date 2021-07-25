UrduPoint.com
Ship Overturns In Southern China Leaving 70 People In Water - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Ship Overturns in Southern China Leaving 70 People in Water - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Seventy people found themselves in the water after a vessel capsized in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Sunday, the media reported.

The Central tv of China said that the accident happened at about 11:00 a.m. (3:00 GMT) in the bay near the Huizhou city.

Three rescue vessels were deployed to the site.

There have been no reports on what triggered the incident yet.

More Stories From World

