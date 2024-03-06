Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency

US-owned bulk freighter was struck off Yemen's coast on Wednesday before a rescue operation was launched for the crew and the vessel was abandoned, a UK maritime agency said

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A US-owned bulk freighter was struck off Yemen's coast on Wednesday before a rescue operation was launched for the crew and the vessel was abandoned, a UK maritime agency said.

The Barbados-flagged ship had been "hit and has suffered damage", the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, without elaborating on the strike.

"The vessel has been abandoned by the crew and is no longer under command," UKMTO added.

Earlier, maritime security firm Ambrey said a rescue operation was underway and that crew members were in lifeboats.

It cautioned other ships to steer clear of the US-owned ship, which it said matched the "targeting profile" of Yemen's Huthis.

The Huthis started targeting ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea in November, a campaign they say is intended to signal solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

They have vowed to strike Israeli, British and American ships as well as vessels heading to Israeli ports, disrupting traffic through the vital trade route off Yemen's shores.

UKMTO said vessels in the vicinity of the US-owned bulk freighter had reported "a loud bang, and a large plume of smoke".

Ambrey earlier said the vessel was contacted "by an entity declaring itself to be the 'Yemeni Navy'," a title adopted by the Huthis.

The latest incident comes after an abandoned Belize-flagged, Lebanese-operated ship sank on Saturday with 21,000 metric tonnes of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertiliser on board.

The Rubymar had been taking in water since a Huthi missile strike on February 18 damaged its hull and forced the evacuation of its crew to Djibouti.

The flurry of Huthi strikes have caused several major shipping firms to suspend passage through the Red Sea, which usually carries around 12 percent of global trade.

At least "15 commercial ships have been impacted" since November, including four US ships, US department of defence spokesman Pete Nguyen said on Friday.

The United States and Britain have since January launched repeated strikes on Huthi targets in Yemen in response to the ship attacks.