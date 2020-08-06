Ship Suspected of Carrying Beirut Explosion Chemicals Owned by Bulgarian Firm - Seafarers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rhosus ship, suspected of transporting ammonium nitrate that triggered the deadly explosion in Lebanon's Beirut, is officially owned by a Bulgarian company, Nikolai Sukhanov, the head of a regional department of the Russian Seafarers' Union, told Sputnik on Thursday

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening. According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which were confiscated in 2014 from the Moldovan-flagged cargo ship Rhosus that was heading to Africa and suffered damage.

"According to official documents, as of August 2014, the shipowner is Bulgarian company Briar Wood Corporation, it is listed as the registered owner. When a 'flag of convenience' is used, a true shipowner is difficult to find. Documents are compiled the way that do not allow an owner of the vessel to be held responsible .

.. If there was a need to find a true shipowner, a name would not be found using official documents," Sukhanov stated.

The Spanish Transport Ministry reported earlier in the day that the Rhosus ship, owned by Teto Shipping Ltd., was detained in July 2013 in the port of the Spanish city of Seville by the Paris MoU organization.

"Naturally, Beirut paid attention to the condition of the ship, found technical issues and reported that it was necessary to bring the Rhosus' condition to normal, but the shipowner said that he had no money, abandoned the ship, then the authorities decided to reload the cargo to the warehouse," Sukhanov suggested.

Following the explosion, the Lebanese government has announced a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy. More than 135 people died and about 5,000 were injured. Many are still missing.